DCPCR takes suo-moto cognisance of demolition drive in Tughlakabad, calls for suspension till rehabilitation of all children

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has taken suo moto cognizance of a Notice issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (Delhi Circle), dated January 11, regarding the removal of all illegal occupants/encroachers of the houses inside the Tughlakabad Fort area.

The commission has expressed its concerns on how within 15 days of the issue of notice, all actions including demolition/eviction under the law will be taken against the said residents, without any relief or rehabilitation measures for children of the area.

In lieu of the same, DCPCR has issued a notice in the name of the Director, Archeological Survey of India (Delhi Circle).



DCPCR's notice advises the ASI to suspend the said demolition pending the rehabilitation of the children. Further, the Commission has directed the Archaeological Survey to submit its correspondences to different authorities, enabling measures for children's rehabilitation.

The notice states, "It is pertinent to mention that the ASI Order suffers from several infirmities. It speaks of no attempt or provision of rehabilitation of children. Taking away shelter from these families is nothing short of cruelty in such extreme weather in Delhi. Further, the children have their education which will suffer on account of this removal drive. It is tragic that the Archaeological Survey is not concerned about the well-being of the children."

It further reads, "As per Section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, any abuse, exposure or wilful neglect of the child which may cause mental or physical suffering to the child is a punishable offence with imprisonment of 3 years or fine of Rs 1 lakhs or both. In lieu of the same, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) in the exercise of its powers under Section 130 and Section 14 of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 issues the present notice advising for suspension of the said demolition pending the rehabilitation of children."

Regarding the situation, DCPCR Chairperson Anurag Kundu said, "The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights is deeply concerned about the notice. We believe that the eviction of young children without proper rehabilitation measures in place is a violation of basic human rights, and is particularly detrimental to their well-being. We believe that children should not be made to suffer as a result of this eviction drive."

He added, "We urge the ASI to take immediate steps to address this issue and to ensure that the rights of children living in the area are protected. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will take all necessary steps to ensure that the rights of these children are upheld." (ANI)

