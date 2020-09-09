DCW chief raises concern over safety of women

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said the incident of rape of an elderly woman in Chhawla area of southwest of the national capital has proven that no woman in the country is safe.

"In Delhi, a man brutally raped a 90-year-old woman. He thrashed her and raped her repeatedly. This incident highlights that in the country and in Delhi neither a 6 months old baby girl nor a 90-year-old elderly woman is safe," said Maliwal.

She said the man was arrested after passersby heard the screams of the elderly woman and went there to rescues her.

"I met the elderly woman. She begged the assailant multiple times but to no avail," she said.

Maliwal added that she's going to write a letter and appeal to the Chief justice of the High Court and Lieutenant Governor (LG) to move the case to a fast track court and ensure death penalty for the accused within six months.

A woman in her 80s was allegedly raped by a 37-year-old man in Chhawla in the southwest of the national capital on Monday.

"A 37-year-old man, a plumber by profession, was arrested yesterday for raping a woman, in her 80s, in Chhawla area of Delhi," said the Delhi Police. (ANI)

