DCW chief sits on indefinite hunger strike to protest against incidents of rape

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday m decided to sit on an indefinite hunger strike until the Central government gives assurance that rapists will be hanged within six months, Nirbhaya fund is efficiently utilised and more police personnel are deployed across the country.

Her decision came in the backdrop of gruesome rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana and a six-year-old in Rajasthan last week.

"Last year on the 10th day of my hunger strike, the Prime Minister made stringent laws prescribing a person who rapes minor to be hanged within six months. I am going to sit on an indefinite hunger strike and it will last until the laws which have been formulated are implemented," Maliwal told ANI.

Among her demands from the Centre is increased deployment of police personnel, set up of fast track courts and efficient utilisation of Nirbhaya fund across the country.

"Delhi needs over 66,000 police personnel and at least 45 fast track courts. Nirbhaya fund must also be utilised and distributed among the states."

She, however, contended that the police told her that they have "orders from the above to not let sit on the strike". "I am not a criminal, it is unfortunate that Delhi police is not cooperating," she said. (ANI)

