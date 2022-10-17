DCW chief Swati Maliwal claims attack inside her house premises, two cars damaged

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Delhi commission for women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday alleged that a person entered the premises of her house and damaged two of her cars, while she was not at her home.

While informing about the incident in a tweet, she said, "A person entered into my house. He attacked and broke a car of mine and of my mother's. Fortunately, I wasn't at home, or else who knows what would have happened," she tweeted.

abhii kuch der phle mere ghr pr koii hmlaavr ghus aayaa aur usne hmlaa kiyaa / merii aur merii maaN kii gaadd'ii burii trh se todd' dii aur ghr meN ghusne kii koshish kii / shukr hai maiN aur merii maaN dono ghr pe nhiiN the, vrnaa ptaa nhiiN kyaa hotaa! kuch bhii krlo, maiN ddruuNgii nhiiN / @DelhiPolice ko kmplen kr rhii huuN / pic.twitter.com/yQZSoMJl8s — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 17, 2022



She also complained to the Delhi Police through her tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted to her tweet and said that the law and order situation in Delhi is very bad and requested the LG of Delhi to "repair" the situation.

pichle kuch mhiinoN meN dillii meN k'aanuun vyvsthaa kaa bhut buraa haal ho gyaa hai / yhaaN tk ki dillii mhilaa aayog ki adhykssaa bhii surkssit nhiiN hai / khule aam k'tl ho rhe haiN / ummiid krtaa huuN ki LG saahib thodd'aa smy k'aanuun vyvsthaa ko tthiik krne ke lie bhii deNge / https://t.co/b4cjPMddIE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 17, 2022



Earlier on October 12, Maliwal alleged that she has been receiving rape threats on social media after she wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur to remove filmmaker Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss over allegations of sexual harassment against him.

She also asked Delhi Police to arrest the people who allegedly gave her rape threats.

"Ever since I wrote a letter to the I&B minister to get #SajidKhan out of Bigg Boss, I have been receiving rape threats on Instagram. Obviously, they want to stop our work. I am giving a complaint to Delhi Police. Register FIR and investigate. Arrest those who are behind them," she tweeted.

Earlier on Monday the DCW chief took to her Twitter account and said that the numerous complaints against Sajid Khan show his 'disgusting mentality.

"Ten women accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show," she tweeted. (ANI)