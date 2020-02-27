DCW chief Swati Maliwal visits violence-affected areas of Northeast Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal visited the riot-affected areas in North East Delhi and interacted with women and girls on Thursday, according to an official statement.

"The women and the girls are scared. DCW shall keep visiting the riot-affected areas and create a detailed fact-finding report that shall be submitted to Delhi and Central Government. We seek urgent action against all those people who instigated violence," said Maliwal.

Maliwal also visited violence-affected Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar areas.

The Commission also visited Al-Hind Hospital where many injured in the violence are being treated.

The members of the commission also visited the only lane in Bhagirath Vihar which had not experienced rioting, as per the statement.

At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died, while around 200 people have been injured in the Delhi violence since February 24.

Moreover, properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged after clashes took place between two opposing factions over the newly-amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). (ANI)

