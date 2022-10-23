DCW chief urges UP CM to set up high-level committee to probe Ghaziabad gangrape case

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, urging him to constitute a high-level committee to investigate the alleged abduction and gang rape case of a 38-year-old Delhi woman in Ghaziabad.

She also said that strong action, under Sections 182 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and others should be taken against the woman if her allegations are found that she is not a victim but instead a perpetrator.

"Needless to say, this is very serious, shocking and deeply upsetting on several levels...It must be examined as to who inflicted injuries on the woman and who was responsible for inserting the iron rod-like substance in her private part, which was removed by GTB Hospital (as mentioned in the MLC report)," the letter by the DCW chief read.



The case pertains to the matter where a woman was found lying in a pool of blood in a jute bag after she was allegedly abducted and gang-raped for two days.

In a major twist in the case, the police have said that it was fabricated to implicate the accused over an ongoing property dispute.

Police have arrested three accomplices of the complainant woman for hatching the conspiracy.

"An acquaintance of the complainant woman, Azad, and two other accomplices, Gaurav and Afzal, had planned this (gang rape) in a dispute over a property. All three were arrested. The woman is also involved in the conspiracy. Action will be taken against her too," said Meerut range Inspector-General of Police Praveen Kumar.

"As soon as information regarding the incident was received at Nandgram police station, the victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Three people have been arrested in the case," IG Praveen Kumar said. (ANI)

