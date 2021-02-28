DCW demands action taken report from Delhi police in Kalkaji stabbing case

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took suo moto cognisance in the case of the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy for opposing stalking and eve-teasing of his sister in Kalkaji and issued a notice to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the area.

"Reportedly, the girl has alleged that when she approached the police to lodge the complaint, the police officials refused to take any action. This is a very serious matter. The Delhi Commission for Women Act, 1994 mandates the Commission to investigate and examine all matters relating to the safeguards provided for women under the Constitution and give recommendations to the government on the issue of women's safety," said DCW's notice.

The DCW asked the SHO, Kalkaji to prove the commission with a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, and a copy of the complaint(s) received from the girl (if any) regarding stalking and eve-teasing, and actions taken by the police.



It also demanded details of action taken against the police officials with respect to the allegations made by the girl, details of the accused arrested in the matte and detailed action taken report in the matter.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the commission latest by March 3," the notice added.

Delhi police, on Saturday, arrested five persons in connection with the incident. A 17-year-old boy was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on Friday after being beaten up and stabbed by three boys in the Kalkaji area when he objected to them following his sister and passing indecent remarks.

As per the police, the sister of the injured, who was present with him at the time of the incident, had stated that three boys followed her and passed indecent remarks. When her brother objected, they beat him up and one of them stabbed him on the left side of the abdomen and fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, the victim had told ANI, "It was going on for 2-3 days. They hit my brother and stabbed him when he objected. When I went to a policeman who was around, he said he doesn't see any blood. When I pointed out I'm covered in it, he shouted at me. Another policeman wrote my complaint." (ANI)

