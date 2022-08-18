DCW initiates study on the condition of Hindu refugees in Majnu ka Tila

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Taking up the issue of plight of Hindu women and child refugees from Pakistan, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has launched a study. Issuing a press statement DCW informed that the study will be done on the living condition of the refugees who have been residing in Majnu Ka Tila, North Delhi for the past several years.

As per the release, the refugees had been requesting citizenship for quite a long, but have not been able to get it despite several requests. Because of this, they continue to live in shabby conditions, where they lack even the basic amenities like housing, water connection, electricity, and toilets.

The refugees are currently living on the banks of the Yamuna River. Since they lack proper houses, they are compelled to live in tents and kutcha houses, where they face immense difficulties, especially during monsoons. They even lack proper toilets there, due to which the women and children are forced to defecate in open. Other than this, there is a lack of electricity as well, making the area unsafe.



The press release also explained the manner in which the study will be conducted. As per it, the Commission will issue notices to various government departments to ascertain the steps taken by them to resolve the issues faced by the refugees. After this, the Commission will give recommendations to various government bodies seeking rehabilitation of the refugees.

The release also said that every refugee family has a horror story to share about their suffering. After looking at their conditions, Swati Maliwal, the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, has launched a study. The purpose of the study would be to ascertain the problems being faced by the Hindu refugees who have been living in Delhi for several years.

''I have met these Hindu refugees at Majnu ka Tila. They are living in the most pathetic conditions. They have kutcha houses which become even more difficult to live in during monsoons. Reptiles often sneak into their houses. They are often forced to defecate in open due to a lack of access to proper toilets. Lack of electricity and water have made this area uninhabitable. They don't even have adequate opportunities for livelihood. Further, they have not been granted citizenship till date. This is a sorry situation, and we will be investigating the matter in depth. We will give recommendations to the Government of Delhi as well as GOI to better their conditions. They have been living on Indian soil for the past several years and need to be urgently rehabilitated,'' Swati Maliwal said in the release.

Since 1947, when Pakistan came into being, incidents of persecution of minorities have been reported on a regular basis. Because of this, many refugees have escaped from Pakistan after suffering years of persecution. Forced conversions, abductions, religious attacks, and sexual assault are common against minorities in Pakistan. (ANI)

