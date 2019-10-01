DCW issue summons to Delhi Police, MCD over alleged inaction against spa

New Delhi (India), Oct 1 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued summons to Delhi Police and MCD over non-arrests and non-sealing of a spa.

DCW had received a complaint against a website wherein it was informed that a sex racket was being run at a spa centre in Burari.

DCW on September 19 sent a notice to Justdial.com, seeking details of spa and massage centres registered with it in the national capital.

"This is in furtherance to the proceedings of the Commission on the issue of sex rackets operating in the garb of spa and massage centres in Delhi. The DCW in the last few days has conducted several inspections of spa centres in Delhi and has busted sex rackets flourishing in these centres," DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal had said in the notice.

The commission said it was informed that several advertisements of spa and massage centres are available on Justdial.com and instituted an enquiry in the matter.

The DCW sought the name, address, date of registration with Justdial.com and list of services being provided by the listed spas and massage centres.

DCW Chairperson, Swati Maliwal on September 18 said that her organisation will not allow sex rackets to function under the garb of spa parlours and will ensure the guilty are punished.

The DCW had summoned senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the police on September 9 and directed them to ensure that sex rackets in spas be immediately closed down. (ANI)

