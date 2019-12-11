DCW issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt, seeks details of fast-track courts

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notice to the Centre and state government seeking details of fast-track courts currently operational in Delhi.

DCW has taken suo-moto cognisance in the matter of delay in setting-up of fast-track courts in Delhi. It stated that there is an acute shortage of fast-track courts in Delhi and as per the latest assessment, an additional 45 fast-track courts are required in the Capital.

In this regard, the Commission has learnt that as per an assessment report published by the Central government in 2015, there was a requirement of at least 63 fast-track courts in Delhi.

Calling it a "very serious matter", the DCW stated that the fast-track courts suffer from severe pendencies leading to judicial delays having unimaginable consequences on the life and liberty of lakhs of sexual assault survivors.

The Delhi Commission for Women Act, 1994, mandates the Commission to investigate and examine all matters relating to the safeguards provided for women under the Constitution and give recommendations to the government on the issue of women safety.

The Commission has instituted an inquiry into the matter and asked to provide details of fast-track courts currently operational in Delhi. Among other requirements, the Commission has also asked whether any assessment has been done to ascertain the number of fast-track courts requirement in Delhi.

It has asked to provide the information latest by Friday. (ANI)