DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over a viral video of a girl child being threatened by a man

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women took suo-moto cognizance of a video being circulated on social media and issued a notice to Delhi Police Cyber Crime cell seeking urgent registration of FIRs and arrests in the matter.

In the said video, a man can be heard hurling extreme abuses at a little girl and making hurtful comments about the girl's religious community. The man is clearly intimidating the little girl who can be seen as visibly frightened and shocked. The man also threatens a little boy in the same video and verbally abuses him and targets him for belonging to a particular religious community.





In the video, the man asks the girl child whether she belongs to a particular religion, then threatens to beat her and menacingly asks her to abuse her religion.



"The Delhi Commission for Women Chief Ms Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to Delhi Police Cyber Crime cell seeking urgent registration of FIR as well as arrests in the matter. The Commission has also sought the steps taken by Delhi Police to remove the said video from circulation on social media. The police have been asked to provide a detailed action taken report in the matter latest by 29th June 2022, read an official statement.

"Increasingly, we are witnessing several cases of communal hatred, both online and offline. This video is extremely disturbing as little children are being targeted by a man simply because they belong to a particular religion. The video shamelessly depicts the vile, dangerous and hateful mentality of the man, who needs to be urgently arrested and put behind bars, before he hurts and traumatises anyone else," said Maliwal. (ANI)

