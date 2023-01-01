DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over death of two elderly women in fire

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking action taken report in connection with the death of two women in a fire incident in the Greater Kailash area that occurred on Sunday.

Taking a suo moto cognizance in the matter, Commission chief Swati Maliwal said, "Provide a detailed action taken report on the matter. Considering the gravity of the matter please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by January 6."

The commission has also demanded the details of the person, responsible for the negligence in the matter.

"Provide a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of the person(s) responsible for the negligence in the matter (if any) and whether the person(s) responsible for the negligence has been arrested. If not, please provide reasons for the same," the Commission said in a statement.



Women's Commission has also asked whether the home had the necessary license from the Department of Social Welfare, Women and Child Department, or Health Department.

"If yes, please provide a copy of the same," it added.

Notably, two elderly women were killed in a massive blaze that broke out at a senior citizen care home in the Greater Kailash-II area of New Delhi early Sunday.

"Two died, and 13 people have been evacuated safely out of which one is in critical condition and has been admitted to Max Hospital. Among those rescued are senior citizens and their attendants," South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandan Chowdhary.

According to the officials, both victims were already dead when the fire was extinguished and six people evacuated safely from the E Block building. (ANI)

