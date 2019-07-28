Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal (File photo)
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal (File photo)

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over murder of 19-year-old girl

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:40 IST

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Taking suo-moto cognizance of the murder of a 19-year-old girl, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued to a notice to Delhi Police and sought information related to the case.
"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of the murder of a 19-year-old girl in broad daylight in Bhogal by a man who was stalking her for last several years. It has been reported in the media that the girl was chased and stabbed multiple times in the Bhogal market," read the letter by DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal to Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East.
Maliwal said that this is a shocking incident where a young life was lost due to "complete lack of fear of law".
"It is critical that all forms of harassment especially stalking are reported and acted upon urgently," the letter read.
Maliwal has asked for a detailed status report, information of PCR calls and the time taken by the police to reach the spot and the copy of any complaint made by the victim or her family in the past.
The DCW chairperson asked the police to respond by August 1, 2019.
25-year-old Munasir, who is the accused in the case, is currently under police custody. (ANI)

