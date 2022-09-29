DCW issues notice to DG Prison over attempt to rape of female doctor by prisoner in Mandoli Jail

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Director General of Prisons seeking details of the FIR and investigation report into the alleged attempt to rape a woman doctor by a prisoner in Mandoli Jail.

The Commission said it is in receipt of a complaint from a woman who works as a resident doctor in Mandoli Jail, Delhi. "She has submitted that she went to use the ladies' washroom on September 26, 2022 when she found that the accused who was a prison inmate was already hiding in a nearby cubicle. The accused is an undertrial prisoner who was lodged in jail in a rape case," said DCW notice.



According to the Commission, the lady doctor had medically treated this prisoner before at the jail. She informed the Commission that the prisoner jumped at her from behind and attempted to rape her. Somehow, she managed to escape and alerted the security staff.



"This is a very serious matter and raises the issue of safety and security of the women staff working in jails, especially where male inmates are housed," DCW said.



Taking serious note of the matter, DCW chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Director General of Prisons seeking details of the FIR and an enquiry report in the matter.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal stated, "It a very unfortunate ordeal that a lady doctor working in jail had to undergo. She had to physically fight the man to somehow break free and escape. Efforts must be made to ensure that such acts are never repeated in the future. We have issued a notice to jail authorities. Each jail must have an Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act and urgent steps must be taken to strengthen the safety measures in place for female staff working in jails."

DCW has sought steps taken by authorities to ensure the safety of its female staff in the jails of Delhi. Further, the Commission has sought details of the Internal Complaints Committee constituted for each jail in Delhi. The details of complaints of sexual harassment received along with the action taken have also been enquired into. The jail authorities have been asked to submit the response by October 3, 2022. (ANI)





