DCW issues notices to police, Telecom Ministry over mobile app promoting prostitution

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Taking a suo moto cognizance, the Delhi Commission for Women on Friday issued notices to Delhi Police and Telecommunication Ministry over the availability of a mobile application which allegedly solicits prostitution.

In its notice, the commission raised concerns over the availability of a specific mobile application which it claimed was available on android and App store as well as on the internet.

"This mobile application is providing services of escorts, strippers, call girls, prostitutes etc and is commodifying women," DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said in the notice.

The act of soliciting prostitution is a criminal offence under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The commission asked the Delhi Police to immediately register an FIR and submit details of the investigation in the matter. The commission asked the police whether any other such mobile and web application encouraging prostitution have been identified and what action was taken against them.

The DCW asked the Ministry of Telecommunication to immediately block the said application as well as all such similar web and mobile applications which are conduits of prostitution.

"The application is even claiming to provide minor school girls as prostitutes. It is extremely callous of the authorities that no action is being taken against such applications. Prostitution is illegal and needs to be checked urgently for it is the worst form of slavery," Maliwal said.

It has also sought an action taken report from the Delhi Police and Telecommunication Ministry by September 10. (ANI)

