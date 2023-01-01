DCW issues summon to Delhi Police after woman hit by car, dragged for kms in Kanjhawla area

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) on Sunday issued summon to the Delhi Police, in connection to the death of a 20-year-old woman in the Kanjhawla area, after she was hit and dragged along with the car for few kilometres.

DCW informed in a press release that it had taken a suo moto cognisance on media reports of the death of a woman due to an alleged accident.

"As per media reports, at midnight of New Year, a car allegedly hit the scooty of a woman in the Kanjhawla area of Delhi. Reportedly, the car dragged the woman on the road for around 7-8 kilometres. The dead body of the woman was found on the road without any clothes," the DCW release further stated.

As per the release, Delhi Police has been summoned on January at 2 pm, failing on which they might have to face "legal consequences".

The documents that the police will have to come up with include a copy of the FIR, details of the arrested accused, a copy of the post-mortem, and a detailed report of the action taken in the case.

In addition to this, DCW has also sought details of the investigation regarding if the victim was sexually assaulted, a list of police checkposts in the route, if any police person stopped the car and checked them for alcohol intake if any call was received on 112 number regarding the incident and the reason why no PCR or police personnel stopped the car.



DCW said that it has taken the matter seriously and wishes to examine the safety measures taken by Delhi Police on New Year's eve and the circumstances in which the woman was dragged by the car without being noticed by anyone.

"Delhi Commission for Women Act, 1994 mandates the Commission to investigate and examine all matters relating to safeguard provided for women under the Constitution and give recommendations to the Government on the issue of women's safety and Section 10 of the Act empowers the Commission to seek any information from any office for the aforesaid purpose and gives it the power of a Civil Court in this regard," DCW said in the release.

Earlier in the day, the police informed that a woman was killed was hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels. The condition of the woman was so bad, that after being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.

DCP Outer Delhi, Harendra K Singh told ANI that the accused was apprehended on the basis of the registered car number.

"Police apprehended the accused on the basis of the registered car number. During the probe, the accused said that their car met with an accident with the victim's scooty but they were unaware that she was dragged along with their car for several kilometres," he said.

The DCP also refuted any 'sexual assault' angle in the case.

"It is not true that the victim was sexually assaulted. It is being wrongly circulated on social media. We will take action against those responsible for spreading such news," he added. (ANI)

