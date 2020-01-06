DCW issues summon to JNU Registrar

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday issued summon to the Registrar of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), over assault on female students inside the varsity, yesterday.

Earlier, she had issued summons to Delhi Police over assault on female students inside the JNU campus.

This comes a day after more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them and some professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

