DCW issues summons to Delhi Police, CISF seeking action over sexual harassment in Delhi Metro

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women on Friday issued summons to Delhi Police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) over the alleged sexual harassment of a woman in Delhi Metro.

The Commission had taken suo moto cognizance of the matter when the woman put a social media post narrating her ordeal on Twitter, wherein she stated that a man tried to sexually harass her at the Jor Bagh Station of Delhi Metro.

The woman stated that on June 2 at 02.00 pm, she was travelling on the Delhi Metro train on the yellow line when a stranger approached her and sought her help with locating an address.

After helping him, she got off the train and sat on a platform trying to book her cab. Again, the accused approached her and asked for further clarification regarding the address.

This time when she tried to help him, the accused tried to thrust his uncovered private part, she had alleged.

The Commission issued a notice to Delhi Police on June 3 seeking action taken to report on the matter.



The police informed the commission that an FIR had been registered in the matter. However, the status of the arrest of the accused is yet to be provided to the Commission.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has issued summons to DCP, Metro seeking details of the arrest of the accused in the matter.

The DCW had also asked Delhi Police to provide details of the action taken against police personnel for allegedly not helping the woman.

Delhi Police further informed the Commission that the security personnel deployed in Delhi Metro belong to CISF. In this regard, DCW Chief has issued notice to CISF seeking details of alleged action by the security personnel.

The Commission has also asked CISF to provide details of the procedure followed by CISF in case of incidents of sexual harassment with women and children travelling in Delhi Metro.

Maliwal stated the incident was very shocking and unfortunate. Delhi Police has registered FIR in the matter but is yet to provide details of the arrest of the accused.

"I am issuing summons to the Delhi Police and have sought details of the arrest. We are also issuing notice to CISF for action against security personnel for allegedly refusing to assist the woman," she added. (ANI)

