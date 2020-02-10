DCW issues summons to Delhi Police, Gargi College administration

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued summons to Delhi Police and Gargi College administration over complaints of the alleged molestation and sexual assault with the students in the college.

The summon was issued against the Principal of Gargi College, Dr. Promila Kumar and Delhi Police asking them to appear before it on February 13 at 2:00 pm.

The DCW has directed the Delhi Police to produce records before it like - Copies of all complaints received in the matter including PCR calls and action taken report on each, detailed factual report of the entire incident along with the sequence of events, copy of the FIR registered in the matter, reasons for not taking cognizance of the complaints of sexual assault in the last 5 days, among others.

The summon copy read, "The Delhi Commission for Women Act, 1994 mandates the Commission to investigate and examine all matters relating to the safeguards provided for women under the Constitution and give recommendations to the Government on the issue of women safety and Section 10 (iii) (d) of the said Act empowers the Commission to seek any information, requisition any public record or copy thereof from any office for the aforesaid purpose, and gives it powers of a Civil Court in this regard."

Earlier in the day, DCW chief Swati Maliwal arrived at Gargi College to take cognizance into the matter. Maliwal held talks with the girl students

"When the DCW can reach and record the statements of the girls in the college then what was the administration waiting for? The girls have told us that molestation happened in front of the security personnel but no action was taken," Maliwal told reporters after meeting the students at the college premises.

Delhi Police have begun a probe into the matter of alleged harassment and sexual abuse of female students in the college by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6.

"We are inquiring into the matter. However, we have not received any complaint so far," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Atul Thakur had said.

While speaking to ANI, a woman student said that over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate on February 6 and misbehaved with the women inside the campus.

"The three-day annual college fest began on February 4 and on February 6 over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate and came inside where the fest was being held. They started misbehaving with girls. Luckily nothing happened with me but my friends told me that those men groped them and much more," she said.

"I have no idea if those girls have filed an FIR or not. The college principal is also not supporting us. A protest is also being staged in the college and the principal will also be coming here and I think she will be discussing the incident with us," she added.

Speaking about the incident on Thursday, a second-year student had told ANI that the men who had entered the college groped the girls.

"Taking advantage of the crowd, the men followed girls everywhere and groped them. They made girls uncomfortable and showed us that they have control over us. They derived pleasure from it," she said. (ANI)

