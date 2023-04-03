DCW launches inquiry into alleged sexual harassment cases with girls during college fests, summons Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Following the reports of alleged sexual harassment cases with girls during college fests, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday summoned Delhi Police and Delhi University officials to appear before the commission.

According to the official notice, they have to appear with details of guidelines and systems that they have built to ensure such cases will never happen in the future.

"NOW THEREFORE you are hereby summoned to appear before the Commission for this purpose aforementioned on 06/0412023 at 02.00 PM. If you fail to comply with this order without lawful excuse, you will be subjected to the consequences of non-attendance as provided in law," read the official notice from DCW.

This is in reference to the incident of sexual harassment against girls in some colleges of Delhi University.

"In 2020, some people forced their way into Gargi college premises during a fest and molested the girl students. Again, in 2022, some male students forced their way into Miranda College and harassed the girl students. These incidents are emerging repeatedly in colleges of Delhi University which raise serious concerns regarding the safety of girl students therein, especially during a college fest," read the notice.



Earlier on March 29, the DCW chief took suo moto cognisance and issued notice to the Delhi Police and Indraprastha (IP) College principal on reports of sexual harassment with students during a fest organised in the college.

The matter pertains to March 25, when it was reported that some boys entered the college during a fest organized therein and harassed the girls. Also, the boys allegedly tried to enter the hostel of the girl students.

DCW chief Maliwal stated, "The incident is extremely unfortunate. We have seen a number of cases in the past wherein girl students have been harassed by antisocial elements who have forcibly entered colleges, especially during the fest. I have issued notices to Delhi Police and college authorities."

"The accused must be arrested immediately and action should be taken against persons responsible for a lapse in security. Delhi Police and Delhi University must work together to ensure that such incidents never happen again," she added.

The Commission has demanded a copy of the FIR registered in the matter along with details of the accused arrested. The Commission has also sought details of security arrangements made by Delhi Police and college authorities during the fest.

The Commission has sought an explanation for the lapse in security during the fest along with details of action taken against persons responsible for the lapse in security. The commission has asked the college and police to provide copies of communication made in this regard and sought an action taken report by 03.04.3023. (ANI)

