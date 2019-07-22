DCW notice to EC on use of 'Nirbhaya' case convict photo in Punjab hoarding

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday sent a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) in connection with the publication of a picture of a convict in 'Nirbhaya' case on the official hoardings of the Punjab state Election Commission.

A notice to the ECI from Swati Maliwal Jaihind, Chairperson DCW, said, "Asha Devi, mother of brutal gang-rape and murder convict 'Nirbhaya' has informed that a picture is being circulated on social media wherein a photograph of a convict in the 'Nirbhaya' case was displayed on official hoardings of Punjab State Election Commission."

"Shockingly, the convict has been described as a brand ambassador of the Election Commission," the notice said.

The notice further said, "This is a matter of great shame as it is a clear incident of glorification of a rape convict. Indeed, the matter has caused great pain and hurt not only to the parents of the victim but to all victims of sexual violence."

Considering the incident as a serious matter and demanding action against the officials responsible, the DCW asked for details of officials responsible for the act and details of action taken against them. And steps taken by the Election Commission to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future.

The DCW has also asked the Election Commission to provide information in this regard by July 29. (ANI)

