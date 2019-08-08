DCW seeks details of police action in acid attack case

New Delhi [India], Aug 08 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking details of the investigation of a case where a girl was subjected to acid attack here.

The attack affected the victim so severely that doctors had to remove some of her organs.

The notice further mentioned that after the acid attack, the victim and her family were assaulted again.

"It is also stated in her complaint that on 26.07.2019, a man entered her room in the hospital and attempted to strangulate her. A police complaint has been lodged at PS Najagarh in this regard," read the letter by DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka.

The DCW has sought a response from the police by August 12, 2019. The status report in the matter should include details of arrests made, a copy of the FIR and complete information of PCR calls made in the case and time taken by police to reach the spot. (ANI)

