DCW seeks information from Delhi Police on offenders released on bail in POCSO cases

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) on Tuesday sought the information from the Delhi Police on all the offenders who have been released on bail in cases pertaining to rape of a minor, in the national capital. It has directed the Police to submit the report by July 8.

Taking suo-moto cognizance of the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Narela earlier this month, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal sent a letter in this regard to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, asking for a complete list of accused and convicted persons against whom FIR has been filed in POCSO">POCSO cases and are currently out on bail.

The Chairperson asked the DCP to apprise of the mechanism to ensure monitoring of accused out on bail, in order to ensure they do not commit the crime again.

"It has now been learnt, through media reports, that the accused in the Narela rape case has been a 'repeated offender' and had been arrested in 2011 for raping a minor. He was released on bail after spending a year in jail post which he committed the same offence this time," she submitted in the letter.

In another recent case, a seven-year-old girl was also raped and murdered in Delhi by a man who was out on bail in the rape case of a minor, said Maliwal.

"The Commission believes that strong steps need to be taken by the police to ensure deterrence in such crimes," the Chairperson added.

The Commission has sought a complete list of the offenders, including a copy of an FIR registered in their name, copy of the charge sheet, date on which the accused was released on bail, time spent in jail, details of FIRs against the accused in the other cases and details of arrest after the convict is being released on bail. (ANI)