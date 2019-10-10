Delhi Commission for Women (DCW)
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW)

DCW seeks inquiry into role of politicians, police in running sex rackets in Delhi spas

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday sought a high-level enquiry to ascertain the role of politicians, Delhi Police and the municipal cooperation in running of prostitution rackets in spa centres in the national capital.
The commission raised the issue in a representation submitted to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking closure of prostitution rackets in spa and massage parlours being operated in Delhi.
The commission said that a field inspection report by it highlighted that the authorities allowed the mushrooming of full-scale prostitution rackets at various spa centres in the national capital by not keeping a check on it.
"A high level and an in-depth enquiry should be conducted to examine the role of Delhi Police, MCD and politicians in running prostitution rackets in spa centres," the representation stated.
The commission said that there "appears to be a deep-rooted nexus of the spa owners with vested interests within the system, including municipal corporations, Delhi police and other authorities".
"After the intervention of the commission, five FIRs have been registered against spa centres in Delhi but the police have not made any arrests so far. This has emboldened the spa owners," it stated.
The commission submits that it was apprised by Justdial.com that there are "over 5000 spa and massage centres registered with it in Delhi". "Justdial's revelation raises concern that thousands of spa are operating illegally in the capital," said the commission.
It recommended various safeguards to the Lieutenant Governor for strengthening the process of registration and operating of a spa centre in the city.
Among the commission's suggestions include the closure of illegally run spa centres and a complete ban on cross-gender massages in them. It also said that licenses must only be issued after physical verification of the premises.
"The staff should be appointed in the spas with minimum educational and technical qualification for the purpose of providing massage services and only after police verification," the commission proposed.
It further sought ID cards and details of the customers to be maintained and CCTV cameras be installed in the spa. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:51 IST

2 held for planting 'charas' inside car of IAS officer's husband

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons for placing drugs inside a car belonging to an IAS officer's husband.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:50 IST

Muzaffarpur sedition case: Complainant seeks CBI probe, says...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Advocate Sudhir Ojha, on whose complaint a sedition case was initiated against 49 eminent personalities, on Thursday moved a protest letter in a local court here saying that he does not believe in the investigation conducted by the Bihar Police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:32 IST

Kerala: 3-year-old pulmonary blastoma patient gets a new lease of life

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): With the joint efforts of two leading hospitals in the city, a three-year-old boy has been able to successfully recover from pulmonary blastoma, a rare type of lung cancer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:28 IST

Ahead of second informal summit, here is a look at Modi-Xi...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The first-of-its-kind informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Wuhan last year set the ball rolling for a closer understanding between the two countries and highlighted the exceptional relationship shared by the two le

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:16 IST

Punjab bye-elections: Capt Amarinder, Sidhu among Congress' 40...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Congress party has released the list of star campaigners for the bye-elections in four assembly constituencies of Phagwara, Mukerian, Dakha, and Jalalabad in Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:09 IST

Harsh Vardhan urges states to increase healthcare spending to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday urged the health ministers from states and union territories to increase healthcare spending to a minimum 8 per cent in their state budget so as to meet the goals of healthcare spending of National Health Policy 201

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:58 IST

Menace of malnutrition needs humane solution, says Smriti Irani

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Women and Child Development (WCD), Smriti Irani, chaired the meeting of the fifth National Council on India's Nutrition Challenges here on Thursday and said that a humane solution has to be developed to tackle the menace of malnutrition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:48 IST

Odisha: DRI seizes 12.9 kg of smuggled gold, 2 arrested

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized 12.9 kilograms of smuggled gold and nabbed two in connection with the same.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:46 IST

UP: PL Punia stages protest against 'third degree' to youth...

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Congress leader PL Punia on Thursday staged a protest outside a police station in Barabanki district against allegedly giving the 'third degree' to a Muslim youth on suspicion of cow slaughter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:40 IST

'Appaling', says BJP after overseas Cong delegation meets UK...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): BJP on Thursday hit out at the Congress after a delegation of the opposition party's UK representatives met Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and discussed the "human rights situation in Kashmir".

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:38 IST

Arvind Kejriwal thanks Virender Sehwag for supporting Delhi...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag for lending support to his ongoing campaign against Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases in the capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:36 IST

Maharashtra polls: Shah wonders how Rahul, Pakistan have similar...

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday targeted Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly seeking proof of surgical strikes and protesting against the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A 'like Pakistan' and wondered how Pakistan and Gandhi scion have a

Read More
iocl