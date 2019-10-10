DCW seeks inquiry into role of politicians, police in running sex rackets in Delhi spas

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday sought a high-level enquiry to ascertain the role of politicians, Delhi Police and the municipal cooperation in running of prostitution rackets in spa centres in the national capital.

The commission raised the issue in a representation submitted to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking closure of prostitution rackets in spa and massage parlours being operated in Delhi.

The commission said that a field inspection report by it highlighted that the authorities allowed the mushrooming of full-scale prostitution rackets at various spa centres in the national capital by not keeping a check on it.

"A high level and an in-depth enquiry should be conducted to examine the role of Delhi Police, MCD and politicians in running prostitution rackets in spa centres," the representation stated.

The commission said that there "appears to be a deep-rooted nexus of the spa owners with vested interests within the system, including municipal corporations, Delhi police and other authorities".

"After the intervention of the commission, five FIRs have been registered against spa centres in Delhi but the police have not made any arrests so far. This has emboldened the spa owners," it stated.

The commission submits that it was apprised by Justdial.com that there are "over 5000 spa and massage centres registered with it in Delhi". "Justdial's revelation raises concern that thousands of spa are operating illegally in the capital," said the commission.

It recommended various safeguards to the Lieutenant Governor for strengthening the process of registration and operating of a spa centre in the city.

Among the commission's suggestions include the closure of illegally run spa centres and a complete ban on cross-gender massages in them. It also said that licenses must only be issued after physical verification of the premises.

"The staff should be appointed in the spas with minimum educational and technical qualification for the purpose of providing massage services and only after police verification," the commission proposed.

It further sought ID cards and details of the customers to be maintained and CCTV cameras be installed in the spa. (ANI)

