DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal (File photo)
DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal (File photo)

DCW sends notice to Delhi Police over rape of 6-year-old girl

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:54 IST

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday sent notices to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) taking suo motu cognizance of media reports regarding the brutal rape of a six-year-old-girl in Southwest Delhi's Janakpuri area.
"It has been reported that a 6-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped while she was sleeping with her family on a footpath. The child was raped and thrown in a deserted place where she was found in a pool of blood. I have visited the girl and her condition is horrifying. She has been brutalised in the most terrible manner possible! It is evident that the accused has even tried to kill the survivor. In this regard, an FIR has been registered at PS Janakpuri," read a letter written by DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.
"Further, the Commission has got information that the family of the survivor comes from an extremely poor background and her father is a wage labourer. The Crisis Intervention Cell of DCW was not intimated about the incident by the Delhi Police as is mandated by the High Court of Delhi. Due to this, the DCW team could not reach the spot to counsel the girl and her family and provide them with other urgent social legal and financial support. This is totally unacceptable," she wrote.
Keeping in mind the gravity of the situation, the DCW has sought a copy of the FIR filed in the matter, reasons for not informing the Crisis Intervention Cell, official(s) responsible for not informing the matter to the Crisis Information Cell along with action taken against them, and details of arrest along with the status of investigation in the matter.
The DCW has directed the police to provide the required information latest by July 19. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:23 IST

Tirupati Balaji temple to remain closed tonight owing to lunar eclipse

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Lord Balaji temple here was closed on Tuesday evening in the wake of the lunar eclipse, and will remain closed through out the night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:22 IST

Coast Guard brings back 516 fishermen, 32 Indian boats stranded...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in a coordinated operation with the Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) on Tuesday brought back around 516 Indian fishermen along with 32 Indian fishing boats from Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:20 IST

Muslims participate in Amarnath yatra celebrations to set...

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): In yet another example of communal harmony, local Muslims participated in a special prayer performed as a part of the ongoing Amarnath yatra in Mattan area of terrorism-hit Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:17 IST

Gadkari receives praise from Opposition

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday was lauded in the Lok Sabha by the Opposition, whose members said he is an "exemplary performer" besides being an "innovative and informative" person.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:56 IST

Farooq Khan assumes charge as Advisor to J-K Governor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), July 16 (ANI): Retired IPS officer Farooq Khan on Tuesday assumed charge as the fifth Advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:41 IST

K'taka govt approves Auradkar committee recommendations on police reforms

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI): Karnataka Government on Tuesday approved recommendations made by the Auradkar committee on Police reforms.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:36 IST

Declare drought in 435 Mandals in Telangana: BJP leader Dattatreya

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): In the backdrop of prevailing "drought situation" in the state, a BJP delegation led by Bandaru Dattatreya met Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi here on Tuesday asking him to declare drought in 435 Mandals across the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:26 IST

Portion of building that collapsed was 'unauthorised', says...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): The portion of the four-storeyed building that collapsed in Dongri area of the city was "unauthorised", Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:08 IST

Rajnath Singh reviews defence corridor project of UP, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the defence corridor project in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:01 IST

We have to guard our people as BJP wants to disturb: Kharge on...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI) Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday expressed confidence on Congress-JD(S) coalition winning the vote of confidence in the Karnataka assembly on Thursday but said the party has to "guard its people" as BJP wants to create hindrances for his party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 21:57 IST

Amalgamation will bring efficiency in RRBs, says MoS for Finance Anurag

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Amalgamation will bring about better efficiency of scale, higher productivity, improved financial health of the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and greater credit flow to rural areas, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 21:55 IST

DGCA grounds Vistara pilot over fuel issue in aircraft

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday grounded a pilot of Vistara Airlines for not carrying enough fuel in the aircraft.

Read More
iocl