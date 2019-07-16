DCW sends notice to Delhi Police over rape of 6-year-old girl

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday sent notices to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) taking suo motu cognizance of media reports regarding the brutal rape of a six-year-old-girl in Southwest Delhi's Janakpuri area.

"It has been reported that a 6-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped while she was sleeping with her family on a footpath. The child was raped and thrown in a deserted place where she was found in a pool of blood. I have visited the girl and her condition is horrifying. She has been brutalised in the most terrible manner possible! It is evident that the accused has even tried to kill the survivor. In this regard, an FIR has been registered at PS Janakpuri," read a letter written by DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.

"Further, the Commission has got information that the family of the survivor comes from an extremely poor background and her father is a wage labourer. The Crisis Intervention Cell of DCW was not intimated about the incident by the Delhi Police as is mandated by the High Court of Delhi. Due to this, the DCW team could not reach the spot to counsel the girl and her family and provide them with other urgent social legal and financial support. This is totally unacceptable," she wrote.

Keeping in mind the gravity of the situation, the DCW has sought a copy of the FIR filed in the matter, reasons for not informing the Crisis Intervention Cell, official(s) responsible for not informing the matter to the Crisis Information Cell along with action taken against them, and details of arrest along with the status of investigation in the matter.

The DCW has directed the police to provide the required information latest by July 19. (ANI)

