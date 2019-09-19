DCW sends notice to Justdial, seeks details of spas registered with it

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Delhi Women Commission (DCW) on Thursday sent a notice to Justdial.com, seeking details of spa and massage centres registered with it in the national capital.

"This is in furtherance to the proceedings of the Commission on the issue of sex rackets operating in the garb of spa and massage centres in Delhi. The DCW in the last few days has conducted several inspections of spa centres in Delhi and has busted sex rackets flourishing in these centres," DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said in the notice.

The commission said it was informed that several advertisements of spa and massage centres are available on Justdial.com and instituted an enquiry in the matter.

The DCW sought the name, address, date of registration with Justdial.com and list of services being provided by the listed spas and massage centres.

It also asked the local search website to give the details about the procedure adopted by it for registration of spas.

The commission sought to know from Justdial whether it conducts any scrutiny to authenticate the details provided by massage parlours before putting their advertisements on its website.

The commission also asked Justdial.com managing director V S S Mani to apprise it of details of complaints received against the registered spa centres for running sex rackets.

This comes a day after Maliwal told ANI that the organisation will not allow sex rackets to function under the garb of spa parlours and will ensure the guilty are punished.

The DCW had summoned senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the police on September 9 and directed them to ensure that sex rackets in spas be immediately closed down. (ANI)

