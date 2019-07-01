DCW sets up Transgender Cell to look into complaints of the community

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday set up a Transgender Cell to look into the complaints of the community.
The cell will look after the instances of violence, abuse, harassment and discrimination faced by the members of the community.
It will also create awareness and advocate the cause of transgenders. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 20:54 IST
