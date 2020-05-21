DCW takes cognisance of rise in circulation of offensive content on social media platforms

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo-moto cognisance of the increasing use of social media platforms for posting abusive and provocative content.

It has sought a reply from the social media platforms by May 25, failing which action will be taken.

In a notice, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal stated that a large number of videos, photos and posts depicting violence and harassment, especially violence against women and children are being posted and shared on social media platforms.

"In the past few days, tons of such content has come to light. While a blanket ban on such platforms is not a solution, it is critical that proper mechanisms are put in place to prevent such posts from being uploaded. If uploaded, the content and the creator should be immediately removed from the platform," said Maliwal.

The Commission has asked for details of protocols/SOPs in place for preventing such posts/content from being uploaded from the platform.

The DCW asked social media platforms for details of processes in place for reporting such content to law enforcement.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the above-mentioned information to the Commission latest by May 25, 2020 failing which appropriate action will be initiated as per law," the notice read.

This came after the incident of "Bois Locker Room" came to light. The series of messages earned public attention when during social media monitoring, it was noticed that a chat group had been created in which the participants were sharing obscene comments and pictures of girls and women.

Acting immediately, the Cyber Crime Unit (CyPAD) registered an FIR under appropriate sections of law and started an investigation. (ANI)

