DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

DCW to send notice to Delhi Police over woman journalist phone snatching case

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): A day after no arrests were made in a phone-snatching incident involving a woman journalist, the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) will send a notice to the Delhi Police over the incident.
The DCW will send a notice seeking the police's response as to why no arrests were made in the case so far, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said on Tuesday. Expressing unhappiness over the rising cases of snatching in the city, she also demanded strict action against the perpetrators.
"Delhi Police have not arrested anyone in the case so far. DCW is going to issue a notice to the Delhi Police over the incident. Perpetrators should be arrested and a strict against should be taken against them," Maliwal said.
Maliwal also said that Delhi is turning into the capital of "snatching incidents".
Demanding a strict law against snatching events, she said, "We had handed over a report to Home Ministry stating that 70-80 cases are being reported every day in the national capital. People fear walking on the roads of Delhi. We had demanded a law to be framed which is non-bailable but no action has been taken so far."
Delhi Police on Monday formed a special team to nab two bike-borne snatchers who attacked the woman journalist, Joymala Bagchi, in Chittaranjan Park area on Sunday evening. An additional DCP rank officer has been deputed to probe the case.
Bagchi, who works with ANI, suffered injuries on her face and hand after she was attacked around 6 pm in the evening. The attackers dragged her out of an auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee the spot. Bagchi suffered a fracture in her jaw and got stitches on her chin.
"I had gone for shopping near CR Park and was returning back at around 6 pm in an auto when two bike-borne miscreants came close to my auto while the traffic was moving slowly. They dragged me out of the moving auto. Later, they snatched my phone and sped away," Bagchi had said.
She was profusely bleeding when the locals came to her rescue. She was later taken to a nearby hospital by Delhi Police and later shifted to AIIMS where she is undergoing treatment. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:30 IST

Mohan Bhagwat meeting foreign journalists in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Dr Ambedkar International Centre of New Delhi to hold a meeting with 70 journalists working for foreign publications about the functioning of the RSS today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:10 IST

WB: Shah to speak on NRC, Citizenship Amendment Bill in Kolkata on Oct 1

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah to speak on National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill at Netaji Indoor Stadium here on October 1.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:08 IST

Two arrested in minor's rape case in Azamgarh

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Two people have been arrested for allegedly raping a school girl in Sarai Meer area in Azamgarh, the police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:03 IST

Local leaders to get tickets for bypolls in K'taka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) will be giving tickets to local leaders in the upcoming bypolls in 15 constituencies, stated former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:31 IST

Two arrested for cricket betting in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Central Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested two people for indulging in cricket betting here. The officials have also seized Rs 41 lakhs from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:13 IST

Court notices put up outside Azam Khan's residence in Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Court notices related to several cases including those alleging land-grabbing were put up outside Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan's residence here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:03 IST

Over 6,000 youth take part in Army recruitment drive in J-K

Poonch (Jammu-Kashmir) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): More than 6000 youth took part in the recruitment drive organised by the Army in the bordering Sowjian belt for the post of porter here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 08:25 IST

Odisha, TN likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that isolated places in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 08:20 IST

Kerala bypolls: 71.43 per cent voter turnout at Pala

Pala [Kerala], Sept 24 (ANI): An estimated voter turnout of 71.43 per cent was recorded in the bypolls held at Pala constituency here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 06:08 IST

Kathua: Police arrest members of two-wheeler theft gang

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The Police on Monday arrested two alleged members of a two-wheeler theft gang in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 06:01 IST

Woman gang-raped in Odisha's Kalahandi

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The Odisha Police on Monday registered a case against several men for gang-raping a woman at knife-point in Odisha's Kalahandi district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 05:13 IST

Ponung Doming becomes Arunachal's first woman Lieutenant Colonel

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday congratulated Army officer Ponung Doming, who became the first woman officer from the state to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army.

Read More
iocl