DCW writes to Centre, seeks info regarding facilities provided to transgenders for SRS

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women on Wednesday sent a notice to Department of Health and Central government seeking information regarding facilities provided to transgenders for sex reassignment surgeries (SRS) by July 31.

Recently, DCW set up a transgender cell to look into complaints of violence, abuse, harassment and discrimination against the transgenders as well as to create awareness and advocate the cause of the transgender community.

In this regard, DCW chief Swati Maliwal held a meeting with several transgenders in Delhi. It was informed that sponsored SRS facility was only available in few hospitals in the national capital and there too, the delays faced are tremendous.

Calling it a fundamental issue, which requires immediate attention, Mailwal sought information from the Centre and Health Department regarding -- whether the facility of sex reassignment surgery is available in Central government hospitals. "If yes, provide a list of all hospitals that currently provide the service. Also, please inform whether the same is free of cost? If not, then provide the costs charged in the same," she said.

"For each hospital that provides the facility, please inform for the year 2010 till date: (a) Number of requests received for the surgery, (b) Number of surgeries performed, (c) Number of successful surgeries, (d) Number of pending surgeries as on date. By when will this pendency be disposed of? 3. Please provide detailed steps taken by the Department to expand the provision of SRS in all government hospitals," DCW chairperson asked. (ANI)

