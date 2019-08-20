DCW writes to Delhi Police seeking reply over non-arrest of accused in immolation case of a widow in Hazrat Nizamuddin

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has written to the Delhi Police wanting to know the reasons for not arresting the accused in the immolation of a 35-year-old widow allegedly by her in-laws in Nizamuddin area here on Sunday.

The DCW on Tuesday also asked the police to cite reasons for not recording the statements of the victim and her daughters before the concerned magistrate. The panel has asked for a detailed status report in the case along with a copy of the FIR by August 22.

In the letter addressed to the Station House Officer (SHO), Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, the DCW said to have taken "suo-moto cognizance of the case of the immolation of a 35-year-old widow by her in-laws allegedly over a property dispute in front of her three minor daughters. The woman suffered over 80 per cent burns and is currently battling for her life in the hospital."

"The undersigned (Swati Maliwal) along with member Kiran Negi has met with the woman at Safdarjung Hospital. The Commission has learnt that till date, the statements of the victim and her three minor daughters have not been recorded before the concerned Metropolitan Magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC. Moreover, it is learnt that all accused persons have not been arrested till date," reads the letter.

"This is a very serious matter. It is critical that the statements of the victim and her daughters are immediately recorded before the Magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC without any delay. As per the judgment of the Supreme Court, the police is duty-bound to approach the concerned Magistrate and invite the magistrate to the hospital for the recording of statements within 24 hours of the incident," the letter adds.

The incident took place on August 16 and she is unable to give a statement due to her burn injuries. (ANI)

