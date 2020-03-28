DD Bharti to re-telecast 'Mahabharat' from tomorrow, says Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): DD Bharati will re-telecast the iconic teleseries 'Mahabharat', from March 28, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday.

"Happy to announce that DD Bharati will relay from tomorrow Saturday 28th March, the popular serial 'Mahabharat' at 12 noon and 7 pm every day," Javadekar tweeted.

Earlier, the minister had informed through a tweet that DD National will re-telecast Ramanand Sagar directed 'Ramayana', a popular serial in the late 1980s.

The country is in a 21-day lockdown that has been imposed to check the spread of highly contagious COVID-19. (ANI)

