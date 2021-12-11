DD Uttar Pradesh to broadcast Bhojpuri programmes daily from today

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Doordarshan Uttar Pradesh will start broadcasting Bhojpuri programmes daily from today.



Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that the Bhojpuri programmes will be telecasted twice -- in the morning from 11 am to 11.30 am and 8 pm to 8.30 pm in the evening.

Taking Twitter, Thakur greeted people in the Bhojpuri language.

"It is a very joyful day for us. From December 11 onwards, you can watch programmes in Bhojpuri language on Doordarshan Uttar Pradesh channel from 11 to 11.30 am and from 8 to 8.30 pm every day. Congratulations to all of you," the union minister said. (ANI)

