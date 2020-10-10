DDA okays land allotment for Guru Ravidas temple

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Friday said that the Delhi Development Authority has approved key proposals for allotment of land for the construction of Guru Ravidas temple at Jahapanah city forest.



"Chaired Delhi Development Authority meeting. The Authority approved key proposals for allotment of land for construction of Guru Ravidas Ji temple at Jahapanah city forest and reduction in Minimum Reserve Price for auction of land for Educational & Health facilities," he tweeted.

Baijal further said that "important initiatives" like a change of land use of an area in Shastri Park for the development of Community Sports were also approved.

"Important initiatives like a change of land use of an area in Shastri Park for development of community sports and facilitation of adoption of parks by RWAs & PSUs were also approved by the Authority," the governor tweeted further. (ANI)

