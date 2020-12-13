DDC elections: 42.79 pc votes polled till 1 pm across J-K

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 13 (ANI): The sixth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections recorded voter percentage of 42.79 per cent across 31 constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 1 pm on Sunday.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Pulwama has recorded a voting percentage of 6.80 per cent, Baramulla 26.68 per cent, Kulgam 32.71 per cent, Shopian 3.66 per cent, Anantnag 20.95 per cent, Bandipora 40.57 per cent, Ganderbal 45.89 per cent, Kupwara 41.21 per cent and Budgam 27.44 per cent till 1 pm.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Udhampur has recorded a voting percentage of 54.69 per cent, Jammu 55.62 per cent, Kathua 50.09 per cent, Ramban 61.91 per cent, Doda 53.39 per cent, Samba 60.61 per cent, Poonch 60.73 per cent, Rajouri 63.07 per cent and Reasi 61.21 per cent till 1 pm.



Moreover, it was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 26.28 per cent while Jammu Division recorded 56.90 per cent upto 01:00 pm.

In the sixth phase of DDC elections, voting is being held in 31 DDC constituencies, 14 from Kashmir division and 17 from Jammu division.

Moreover for smooth conduct of elections, 2071 polling stations, 1208 in Kashmir division and 863 in Jammu division have been set up in this phase, where 748301 electors (390432 male and 357869 female voters) will exercise their right to franchise. (ANI)

