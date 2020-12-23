DDC elections big win for BJP, PM Modi's leadership: Ram Madhav

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging the single largest party in the District Development Council (DDC) polls, the results of which were declared on Wednesday, party leader Ram Madhav said that it was a big win for the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Vote-wise and seat-wise, we are the single largest party and have got the maximum number of votes. This is a big win for the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the local administration. This shows that people believe in the politics of development. Democracy has won in Jammu and Kashmir. It's a big victory for the people," Madhav said.

While the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), led by Farooq Abdullah, bagged 112 seats in the first-ever elections to 280 DDCs, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 75 seats.



Responding to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's claim that people rejected the "unconstitutional decision to abrogate Article 370", he said that although the PAGD secured more seats as a group, they should not forget they lost many important seats, which were the centre of their politics.

"They have lost in Srinagar and many other places. They will have to take the support of Independents and local parties where they have got some seats. They have not got the full mandate," he said.

He added whenever the Vidhan Sabha elections take place in the Union territory, the BJP will get a sound mandate. (ANI)

