DDC polls: J-K Election Commission says security to all candidates, star-campaigners

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Election Commissioner, KK Sharma said on Monday that they will provide security to all candidates and star-campaigners in the state and no candidate has been barred from campaigning.

While addressing a press conference ahead of District Development Council (DDC) elections, Sharma said, "The police have been given directions that they will make security arrangements for whoever (candidates/star campaigner) wants to campaign in any area."



To hold safe and secure election in the district Jammu and Kashmir police has deployed forces in the region. Central paramilitary forces have arrived in the state to provide security in all the districts.

He also added that DDC election is history in making. The arrangements of eight phases of the election have been completed by the administration

DDC elections along with by-polls to panchayats and urban local bodies are scheduled to take place in eight phases in the Union Territory between November 28 and December 19. Counting will take place on December 22. (ANI)

