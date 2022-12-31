DDCA director Shyam Sharma meets Rishabh Pant, says he is stable and recovering well

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): Director of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Shyam Sharma on Saturday arrived at Max Hospital in Dehradun to meet Cricketer Rishabh Pant who was admitted there following an accident.

DDCA Director after meeting Pant said that he is stable and recovering.

"Rishabh Pant's condition is stable and recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in touch with the doctors here. Jay Shah (BCCI secretary) is also monitoring it. As of now, he'll remain admitted here. He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident occurred)," said Shyam Sharma.

Earlier in the day, Shyam Sharma said that if needed the wicketkeeper-batter would be airlifted to Delhi for his plastic surgery.

"A team of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we'll shift him to Delhi and chances are high that we'll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery," said Sharma while speaking to ANI.



Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday.

The 25-year-old was alone in the car and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.

According to photographs from the site, the car was burnt badly and Pant was at the wheel when he met with the accident.

Haridwar SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said on Friday that Pant was admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

The cricketer narrowly escaped death after his high-end vehicle smashed into a road barrier and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to reports, he had dozed off on the wheel.

According to SK Singh the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural) "He was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident happened because he fell asleep at the wheel a kilometre ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee."

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics and plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. A detailed medical bulletin will be released once he's examined. Thereafter, we'll take the next steps," said Dr Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital, Dehradun. (ANI)

