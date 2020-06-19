DDMA fixes COVID-19 RT-PCR test rate at Rs 2,400

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday fixed the rates of COVID-19 RT-PCR test in national Capital at Rs 2400 per test inclusive of GST/taxes, if any, with immediate effect.

"The rates for COVID RT-PCR test in Delhi has been fixed at Rs. 2,400 per test inclusive of GST/Taxes if any, the cost involved in picking and transportation of samples, documentation and reporting with immediate effect," read the order.

Further, the rates recommended are maximum chargeable for sample collected by any facility whether in government or in private. (ANI)