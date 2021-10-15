DDMA fixes responsibility on DMs, DCPs to enforce Covid protocol during festivals

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): In view of upcoming festivals, all District Magistrates and counterpart District DCPs will be responsible for strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour at all places identified vulnerable for transmission of COVID19, said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).



In a statement, the DDMA said, "The district magistrates and DCPs shall deploy sufficient number of teams for keeping utmost vigil at public places and for enforcing COVID-appropriate behaviour so as to avoid any possibility of surge in COVID-19 cases during the upcoming festival season."

The statement also said that the violators will be penalised under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

