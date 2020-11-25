DDMA meeting today to discuss COVID-19 situation, vaccine delivery plan

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled for 12 noon on Wednesday via video conference.

The agenda for the meeting includes the COVID-19 situation, vaccine delivery and administration, implementation of COVID-19 management strategy following a recent meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal.

This meeting comes a day after Kejriwal ordered an immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for new intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the national capital.

The BiPAP machines will be procured immediately from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on nomination basis, the Delhi Chief Minister's Office said.

The Delhi government also directed 42 private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of their total ICU/HDU bed capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients with immediate effect.

The national capital has reported 38,501 active COVID-19 cases, 4,93,419 recoveries and 8,621 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday. (ANI)