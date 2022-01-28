DDMA relaxes COVID curbs in Delhi; Weekend curfew to end, Night curfew to continue

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Amid a continuous decline in the Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided to relax several COVID-related curbs including the weekend curfew. However, the night curfew will continue in the city as of now.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi on Thursday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal virtually participated in the meeting.

A detailed order was released that relaxed the COVID curbs including ending the weekend curfew after "witnessing a steady decline in the number of infections" in the national capital.

According to the order passed by the DDMA, there shall be no "Weekend Curfew' on the movement of persons in NCT of Delhi.

However, Night Curfew from 10 pm to 5 am of every day on movement individuals in NCT of Delhi, shall remain in force in the territory of NCT of Delhi, till further orders.

Delhi government offices will operate with 50 per cent capacity.

"All Government offices of NCT of Delhi / Autonomous Bodies / PSUs / Corporations / Local Bodies shall function with officers of the level of Grade-I /equivalent and above to the extent of 100% strength. The other staff (below Grade-I / equivalent) will attend the office up to 50% of the strength as per the requirement to be assessed by HOD concerned and the remaining 50 per cent staff will work from home," stated the order.

However, all the essential services shall function without any restrictions, i.e. at 100 per cent strength.



All such services include Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments, Police, prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and emergency Services, district administration, pay and account office, services, GAD, power, water and sanitation, public Transport (Air I Railways / Delhi Metro / Buses) including handling of cargo, ticketing air freight station, CFS, ICD etc, Disaster Management and related services, NIC, NCC, and Municipal services. DCPCR, CCIs, ChileLine Helpline, CWCs, Department of Women and Child Development.

In markets, market complexes, malls, all shops and establishments dealing with non-essential goods and services shall be allowed to open between 10 AM to 8 PM without the restriction of odd-even.

Cinema Halls, Theatres, multiplexes shall be allowed upto 50 per cent of the sealing capacity subject to strict adherence to the prescribed SOP issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Restaurants shall be allowed upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity from 8 AM to 10 PM.

Bars shall be allowed upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity from 12 Noon to 10 PM.

Marriage related gatherings shall be allowed upto 50% Marriage Hall capacity of the Banquet Hall Assembly Hall, Venue with a ceiling of 200 Banquet Halls persons. However, it is clarified Assembly Halls shall remain closed except for the marriages, said the order.

Funeral related gatherings shall be allowed upto 100 persons.

However, the decision on the reopening of schools will be taken up in the next DDMA meeting.

Last week, the Delhi government allowed all private offices in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, outside of Containment Zones, to function with upto 50 per cent attendance.

The DDMA had, however, advised the private offices to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff.

Earlier in the month, DDMA decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the COVID-19 surge. (ANI)

