Dead bodies of 2 kids, woman found floating in tank in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor; probe on

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Authorities initiated an investigation after three dead bodies, including a woman and two children, were found floating in a water tank in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.



While speaking to ANI, Chittoor's Ramachandrapuram Mandal police sub-inspector, Jayaswamulu said, "Three dead bodies were found in a water tank this morning. The dead bodies are of a woman and two children that were found this morning in a tank in C Ramapuram village of Ramachandrapuram Mandal."

"This morning, at around 6.30 AM, three bodies are found in Gandi Cheruvu tank near a local quarry. A two-wheeler was also found in the vicinity. We have identified the deceased. They belong to Penumuru mandal. A missing case was registered for them at Penumuru police station on Sunday. It is suspected that they might have committed suicide," the police official informed.

"The bodies were shifted to hospital. Legal formalities will follow. Further probe in this matter is underway," he said. (ANI)

