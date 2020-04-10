Dead woman's samples test positive for coronavirus in Punjab

Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 10 (ANI): A 78-year-old woman from Mundi Kharar, who died here at Kharar Civil Hospital on April 7, had coronavirus, informed Mohali District Collector on Friday.

The woman was admitted to the emergency ward of the said hospital with co-morbid conditions and breathed her last on April 7. Her body was cremated as per COVID-19 protocol.

The district administration has traced all her primary contracts and their samples will be sent for testing soon.

"A 78-yr-old woman with co-morbid conditions, from Mundi Kharar who was brought to Emergency Ward of Kharar Civil Hospital and later died on 7 April, has posthumously tested positive for COVID-19. Her body already cremated as per protocol. Primary contacts traced and to be sampled," said the Mohali DC.

As per the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare, 101 people have detected positive for COVID-19 in Punjab, including 4 cured and discharged and 8 deaths. (ANI)

