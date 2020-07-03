New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The Income Tax department has extended the deadline for furnishing of TDS/TCS statements for FY 19-20, the department has also extended the issuance deadline of TDS/TCS certificates for FY19-20 till August 15.
"Understanding the current times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines. Now, furnishing of TDS/TCS statements for FY 19-20 extended to July 31, 2020," said the Income Tax Department.
"Issuance of TDS/TCS certificates for FY 19-20 extended to August 15, 2020," it added. (ANI)
Deadline for furnishing TDS/TCS statements extended till July 31
ANI | Updated: Jul 03, 2020 15:09 IST
