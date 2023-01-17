Deadline given to central institutions to compile study report on Joshimath: Disaster Management secretary

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 17 (ANI): Amid fears around the sinking of the Joshimath town of Uttarakhand, Disaster Management Secretary Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha on Tuesday said a deadline has been given to various central technical institutions to compile a study report of the area affected by subsidence.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Sinha said a total of 2,190 people in Joshimath and 2,205 in Pipalkoti have been shifted to temporary relief camps.

The Disaster Management secretary added that the land of the Horticulture Department near TCP crossroad of Joshimath has been identified for construction of model pre-fabricated huts for people rescued from the subsidence-hit areas.

On the demolition buildings that have developed cracks, Sinha said, "As many as 15 such buildings have been identified at JP Colony of Joshimath and the demolition work will start soon."



He further informed that cracks have developed in a total of 849 buildings so far. "Till date, cracks have been noticed in 849 buildings. The survey work is in progress," Sinha said.

Sinha added that four municipal areas or wards in the holy town have been declared as 'completely unsafe', including areas of Gandhinagar, Singhdhar, Manoharbagh and Sunil.

"Four wards in Joshimath have been declared as completely unsafe, while the rest have been found to be partially affected (by subsidence). As many as 250 families from 167 buildings in the unsafe areas have been temporarily displaced to ensure their safety," Sinha said.

Hundreds of residents were shifted to relief centres in safe places after cracks appeared at several homes in Joshimath, suggesting subsidence.

The Uttarakhand government has already announced relief packages worth crores for the affected families of Joshimath. (ANI)

