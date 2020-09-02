Deadline to pay PM crop insurance premium must be extended till Sept 7 in flood-affected districts: MP Agriculture Min

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel has demanded to extend the last date of paying the premium for crops insurance scheme -- Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to September 7 in 15 districts of the state which have been affected by floods.

Patel has written separate letters to the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as well as the Agriculture Insurance Company India Limited in this regard.

"August 31 was the last date for the premium payment. Meanwhile, due to heavy rains in the state from August 28, 15 districts of the southern part have been affected severely. Due to this crisis, farmers could not get crop insurance," Patel wrote in the letter.

Minister Kamal Patel has demanded implementation of crop insurance scheme till September 7 in all these 15 districts namely Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Harda, Hoshangabad, Dewas, Raisen, Sehore, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Barwani and Alirajpur.

Patel has urged Union Agriculture Minister, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and the insurance company to take a quick decision in the interest of farmers so that farmers who are deprived of crop insurance can also be linked. (ANI)

