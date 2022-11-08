"Deadly blow to faith": CM Bommai on Satish Jarkiholi's statement on Hindu religion

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], November 8 (ANI): Reacting to Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi's statement on the Hindu religion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that leader has delivered a "deadly blow" to the faith and confidence on which religion is based.

"Technically, he has been mentioned as Hindu in all his school and college certificates. Beliefs have been for several centuries and discussion on such issues is like hurting the sentiments of people," he added.

He said that the party does not want any apologies from Satish on the matter, rather public will decide.



Reacting to the Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah's statement that people are not coming for BJP's Jan Sankalp Yatra, Bommai said he would invite Siddaramaiah to come and witness the sea of people attending the yatra, which will soon turn into Vijay Sankalp yatra.

Speaking on the appointment of an administrator for Murugha Mutt, CM said that the government has received an application seeking an appointment of the same.

"But the State government has sought a factual report from the Revenue Department on the condition and based on the report the next course of action will be decided," he added.

He said nothing more will be discussed on this issue since the matter is pending before the court. (ANI)

