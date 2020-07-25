'Dear average citizen, you be the judge': Chidambaram refers to 1992 SC ruling

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday referred to developments concerning crisis faced by the party government in Rajasthan and said that statement of law by five judges in 1992 was binding on all courts in relation to a decision by the Speaker.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram also asked the people to judge the situation by themselves.

" To the average citizen who is mystified by the orders of the HC and SC, the following passage in simple English should be easy to understand," he said.

"In 1992, the SC ruled: `Having regard to the constitutional scheme in the Tenth Schedule, judicial review should not cover any stage prior to the making of a decision by the Speakers/Chairmen; and no quia timet actions are permissible,'" he added.

"Those words are simple and clear enough. That statement of the law by 5 judges was binding on all courts, HC or SC. Now, dear average citizen, you be the judge," he said in another tweet.

The Congress government in Rajasthan is facing a political crisis after simmering differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot came out in the open.

Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief earlier this month.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs after a complaint by party's chief whip about their absence at two meetings Congress Legislature Party. Pilot and MLAs supporting him later challenged the notices in Rajasthan High Court.

The High Court on Friday directed 'status quo' on the disqualification proceeding against Pilot and 18 other MLAs of his camp pending before the Speaker.

The Congress has accused the BJP of attacking the "basic constitutional and democratic frame" of the country and "toppling" democratically elected opposition governments in one state after another. (ANI)

