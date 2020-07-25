Death of 50 cows in Bilaspur 'unfortunate', probe ordered, says Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Responding over the death of 50 cows in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday called the incident "unfortunate" and directed the officials to look into the matter.

Speaking to the reporters on the issue, Baghel said, "The incident is unfortunate. I had directed the collector and superintendent of police to investigate the matter."

"During the initial probe, it was revealed that it happened due to the negligence of the Sarpanch and secretary of the cowshed for keeping cows in a small space. Probably they died of suffocation," he said.

Further investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against the culprit, the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

